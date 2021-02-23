Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar crash: Malaysian-born woman who tried to save boyfriend from fire discharged from ICU, in stable condition

Raybe Oh Siew Huey, who is the sole survivor of the early morning accident on Feb 13, is now in the high-dependency ward, the Singapore General Hospital said. — Michael Tay Photography and TODAY file photo

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 — The 26-year-old woman who suffered severe burns to her body while trying to save her boyfriend in the Tanjong Pagar crash has left the intensive care unit and is in stable condition, the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) said today.

Raybe Oh Siew Huey, a former Singapore Airlines flight attendant, is now in a high-dependency ward, SGH added.

The incident that took place along Tanjong Pagar Road on February 13 killed Jonathan Long and Eugene Yap, both 29, Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28, Teo Qi Xiang, 26, and Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

The police said it was the highest number of people killed in a single traffic accident in the past decade.

Oh’s boyfriend Long, who drove a white BMW, was believed to be speeding before the car crashed into a shophouse at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road and caught fire at about 5.40am.

A security system company last week apologised for uploading a full clip of the car crash on its Facebook page.

In the video that has since circulated online, the BMW can be seen skidding on the road before it crashed into the shophouse.

A short while later, Oh appeared in the clip and ran towards the burning car. She emerged about 10 seconds later engulfed in flames as she walked to the opposite side of the road.

She suffered severe burns on 80 per cent of her body and was conscious when sent to Singapore General Hospital.

The Traffic Police has said that they are exploring road calming measures and will be stepping up enforcement operations at Tanjong Pagar in the wake of the car crash. — TODAY