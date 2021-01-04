24 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported including 15 foreign domestic workers

Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 on January 4, 2021, all of which were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 — Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

All 24 cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Of the cases, one is a Singaporean, and 15 are foreign domestic workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,721.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY