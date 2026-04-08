GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — A unity banquet will be held in Bagan Ajam on April 11, replacing a cancelled Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house that was initially proposed to take place at the Thean Hock Keong Association temple grounds in Butterworth.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid said the banquet, organised by the Zhao Zi Long Cultural and Arts Association of Penang together with Bagan Ajam residents, will be held at Dewan Panorama Bagan Ajam.

“Therefore, upon the advice of the Penang State National Unity and Integration Department, the Penang State Islamic Religious Council has handed over all coordination matters for this unity banquet to the Penang State National Unity and Integration Department, as any events related to unity activities fall under the jurisdiction of this department,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to reports that a proposed Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house by the Thean Hock Keong Association at Jalan Pantai Bersih had been ordered cancelled.

Mohamad said the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) received a complaint from Persatuan Anak Jati Melayu Pulau Pinang regarding the association’s proposal to organise the event on April 11 at an open space in front of the temple.

“The matter involved a poster that caused confusion among the public,” he said.

He added that JHEAIPP subsequently issued a directive dated March 31 to the temple to cancel the open house.

He said the celebration of Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a religious activity of the Muslim community and is subject to the approval of the Penang State Islamic Religious Council.

“The association complied with JHEAIPP’s directive and cancelled the programme,” he said.

Malay Mail earlier reported that the Thean Hock Keong Association had been informed it was not permitted to organise the Hari Raya Aidilfitri event.

The association’s secretary, Ng Choong Seong, said on April 5 that the open house was intended to foster unity, strengthen ties, and reinforce harmony within the local community.

He stressed that there was no intention to raise sensitivities, adding that the programme was planned after obtaining advice from the Penang National Unity and Integration Department and holding discussions with local mosque and surau leaders, as well as community representatives, who had agreed to it.

“All food served is fully halal and prepared by catering services owned by local residents, as a show of support for the local community,” Ng said.

He added that the association had agreed to amend the event poster after receiving feedback that the original title and venue were inappropriate.

However, he said the association respected JHEAIPP’s decision to cancel the programme.