There were no locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection today. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of noon today, all of which were imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

All 13 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

MoH is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared later today. ― TODAY