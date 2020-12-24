Singapore police investigating 15 people for gathering in shophouse to drink alcohol

The police received a report on December 20, 2020 at about 4.30am about a gathering in a unit along North Bridge Road. ― Picture via Unsplash/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — Fifteen Singaporeans are being investigated for failing to comply with safe distancing measures by gathering in a shophouse on Sunday (December 20) to drink alcohol.

One of them was arrested for a rash act after the authorities found him trying to escape via the roof.

The 12 men and three women are aged between 22 and 40, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The police received a report on Sunday at about 4.30am about a gathering in a unit along North Bridge Road.

When officers arrived, a 29-year-old man was allegedly trying to exit the two-storey shophouse via the roof. There were 14 others inside the shophouse, 10 of whom were hiding on the rooftop.

Preliminary investigations revealed they had gathered to drink alcohol on Saturday, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

For failing to comply with safe distancing measures, the individuals may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 (RM30,497), or both. The offence of rash act carries an imprisonment term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both. ― TODAY