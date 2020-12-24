Singapore court: Felicia Teo murder suspect to be held in remand another week for investigations

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee (left) was charged with murdering Felicia Teo Wei Ling (right). ― Picture via Facebook/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — A man who was charged last week with murdering a 19-year-old who went missing 13 years ago will be held in remand for another week as investigations have not been completed.

The court heard today that Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa’ee’s family has also hired a legal team from Withers Khattar Wong led by Shashi Nathan and assisted by Tania Chin and Laura Yeo.

Ahmad, a 35-year-old creative manager at gaming firm Razer, was charged last Thursday with the murder of Felicia Teo Wei Ling on June 30, 2007.

He has been held in remand at the Tanglin and Central police divisions.

Sporting shoulder-length hair, a red polo shirt and a face mask, he showed no emotion as he briefly reappeared in court via video-link.

Ahmad and Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, 32, are accused of murdering Teo in a Housing and Development Board flat at Block 19 Marine Terrace between 1.39am and 7.20am.

The two men are believed to have been the last to see Teo at the flat that night. The three are said to be friends and had all attended the Lasalle College of the Arts, according to their social media profiles.

Ahmad was arrested last Tuesday in relation to Teo’s disappearance after new leads surfaced when the cold case was referred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a fresh review.

The police said in a statement last Thursday that they were searching for Ragil, who they believe to be overseas. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was last listed as being based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The police also said they were searching for Teo’s remains.

On Thursday, the police prosecution applied for Ahmad to be held for further remand for investigations and for the police to recover evidence.

Nathan did not object and asked for access to Ahmad after the investigations are completed.

Teo’s disappearance in 2007 had set off a frenzied islandwide search comprising almost 200 family and friends who distributed and posted thousands of fliers, refusing to believe that the teenager had run away.

While tracing items believed to be in Teo’s possession when she was reported missing, CID officers managed to link one of the items to Ahmad and arrested him.

Preliminary investigations found that Teo died before her mother made a police report on July 3, 2007, and that the two men had allegedly disposed of Teo's body.

Ahmad will return to court on December 31. If convicted of murder, he faces the death sentence. ― TODAY