Singapore teen e-scooter rider admits crashing into 6-year-old boy on footpath, leading to fracture

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — While speeding on a footpath in the Marina Bay area on his 28kg electric scooter late last year, a teenager collided into a six-year-old boy.The teen’s pillion rider fell off and was dragged a short distance along the ground.

Yesterday, the teenager, now aged 18, pleaded guilty to one charge each of causing grievous hurt in the form of an arm fracture to the boy, causing hurt to his pillion rider, and riding a non-compliant personal mobility device.

Another charge of riding an unregistered e-scooter will be taken into consideration for sentencing in February next year.

The rider cannot be named due to recent amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act, which bans the identification of those aged under 18 at the time of their offence.

His pillion rider, who was his friend, was also 17 years old at the time.

Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling called for a report to assess if he is suitable for probation.

The incident happened after midnight on December 29 last year. The young boy and his family, who are from Poland, were in Singapore on vacation.

The court heard the boy’s father had taken him to a restaurant for some food and drinks with a friend. The restaurant was next to a footpath situated between The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade.

At about 12.30am, the boy rode his e-scooter along the walkway at a speed of about 40kph to 50kph.

E-scooters have been banned from footpaths since November last year. The speed limit for personal mobility devices that were not banned was 10kph.His e-scooter also weighed 28.34kg. Under the Active Mobility Regulations 2018, devices must not weigh more than 20kg.

As he was riding on the walkway, a young boy ran across it towards the side of the restaurant. Unable to stop or take other evasive action, the teenager collided into him.

Both rider and pillion rider fell off the e-scooter.The victim’s father immediately attended to him and asked for help from security officers. He was then taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Doctors inserted flexible titanium nails into his arm for his fracture. He was discharged later that evening.

The pillion rider sustained bodily pain from being dragged a short distance after falling off. She did not seek medical attention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang did not object to the calling of a probation report given the rider’s young age.

In mitigation, the rider’s lawyers — Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation — said that it was a “foolish act” and “one-off incident.” They added that he had strong familial support and that his parents have stepped up their supervision of him.

The teenager also showed remorse by remaining at the scene to help, they said. — TODAY