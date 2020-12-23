Singapore reports 21 new Covid-19 infections; all imported including eight Singaporeans or permanent residents, nine foreign domestic workers

Singapore’s Ministry of Health says the new Covid-19 cases were imported. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Singapore reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 to, all of which were imported.All 21 cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release.

Among the cases are eight Singaporeans or permanent residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,482.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH said. ― TODAY