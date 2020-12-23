Seven more arrested over Singapore Clark Quay riot, nine charged

Screenshots from a Facebook video that captured the aftermath of a fight, where Singapore police officers could be seen tending to a man bleeding and lying on the floor.

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Seven more people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the case of rioting with a deadly weapon at Clark Quay last Saturday night.

The six men — aged between 22 and 33 — and a 22-year-old woman were rounded up by police following islandwide raids conducted between December 20 and 21.

Four of the men were charged on Tuesday with being a part of an unlawful assembly. They are:

Mathan Raj Kunasegaran, 26

Shankar Ganesh Velusamy, 33

Victor Alexander Arumugam, 27

Lashwin Kumar Manimaran, 22

One of them, Victor Alexander, was previously sentenced to one year, five months and one week in jail over a serious slashing incident along Serangoon Road in 2018.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Sahadev Kumar Thritraj, was also charged yesterday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means. He was among those arrested earlier.

All five men have been remanded for investigations and will return to court on December 29.

Two others aged 26 and 31 will face charges on Wednesday for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and rioting with a deadly weapon respectively.

Investigations into the 22-year-old woman’s involvement in the brawl are ongoing.

What happened

A fight between two groups broke out along Eu Tong Sen Street on Saturday night.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled the scene and some members of the public were assisting two injured persons — a 27-year-old woman and her 36-year-old male companion — who were later taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

In videos that captured the fracas, police officers could be seen tending to a man lying on the floor, which was splattered with blood, and a crying woman.

A total of 12 people have so far been arrested, and nine have been charged.The other four who were charged earlier on Monday with participating in an unlawful assembly and rioting with a deadly weapon are:

Alim Mohamed Zamrabi, 34

Norhairul Nizam Abdul Karim, 40

Muhammad Tarmizi Mohd Jailani, 21

Muhammad Ashik Abdullah, 28

They are remanded for investigations and will return to court on December 28.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful assembly may be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or an imprisonment term of up to 15 years, and caning or a fine.

For rioting with a deadly weapon, a person may be jailed up to 10 years and caned if convicted. —TODAY