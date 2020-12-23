In world first, SIA trials digital verification of Covid-19 test results, vaccination information on some flights

As part of the trial, passengers on board SIA’s flights to Singapore must take their Covid-19 tests at selected clinics in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur where they will be issued either a digital or paper health certificate with a QR code. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — From today, passengers on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights from Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur to Singapore can securely store and present information on their Covid-19 tests and, in future, vaccination status, as part of a digital health verification process that the airline is testing.

The system is the first in the world to be based on the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Travel Pass framework, SIA said in a media release yesterday.

The framework informs passengers on what tests, vaccines and other measures they will require before they travel.

It also offers details on where they can get tested and allows them to share their tests or vaccination results with the authorities.

The digital health certificate process could be expanded to other cities in the SIA network if it proves successful.

How it works

As part of the trial, passengers on board SIA’s flights to Singapore must take their Covid-19 tests at selected clinics in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur where they will be issued either a digital or paper health certificate with a QR code.

Airport check-in staff and Singapore’s immigration authority will verify the authenticity of these certificates via a mobile app to make sure that passengers meet Singapore’s entry requirements.

Currently, customers present a paper version of their health certificate for verification by check-in and immigration staff.

The staff then manually check the authenticity of the certificate and verify that the Covid-19 test has been taken at an accredited testing facility within the stipulated time frame in accordance with the requirements of individual countries.

With the new digital process, check-in and immigration staff can automatically verify the same information by scanning the QR code of the health certificate, saving time for both travellers and staff, said an SIA spokesperson in response to queries by TODAY yesterday.

In addition, SIA customers will find it easier to control their information and have a more seamless travel experience with digital technology, said SIA in its media release.

SIA said that an IATA registry will provide information on individual countries’ Covid-19 testing and entry requirements.

SIA plans to integrate the entire process into its SingaporeAir mobile app from the middle of next year.

The app currently allows customers of the national carrier to book and check-in to flights, among other things.

Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security called its partnership with SIA a “big step forward” for air travel.

“Together we will demonstrate that people can return to travel with confidence that they are meeting all government Covid-19 entry requirements And the experience gained through collaboration helps prepare for the eventual global deployment of the Iata Travel Pass,” said Careen.

Using IATA’s Travel Pass framework will also assure SIA customers and governments about the security and authenticity of the Covid-19 test and vaccination information, added JoAnn Tan, SIA’s acting senior vice president of marketing planning. ― TODAY