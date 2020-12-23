Five Singapore F&B outlets closed temporarily for breaking Covid-19 safety rules, 16 outlets fined

A group of 11 people seen seated together at a table at One Min Club December 19 (left), while a group of eight is spotted at Chong Qing Steamboat on same day (right). — Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — Five food-and-beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close temporarily for breaching Covid-19 safety rules, including one that must close its doors for a month for repeat offences. Another 16 have been fined, the authorities said.

Cheers Up on Havelock Road was told to close for 10 days, but before that penalty took effect, it was found to have contravened Covid-19 safe management regulations again. It thus received another 20-day closure order, making it a month in total.

The various breaches were found during stepped-up enforcement checks conducted last weekend, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a news release yesterday. These included seating groups of patrons less than 1m apart and the serving and consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm.

The 16 F&B outlets were fined because of violations such as admitting and seating groups of more than five people together, allowing groups to intermingle, and seating groups of patrons less than 1m apart.

Thirty-six people have also been fined for breaking safe management rules such as by gathering and sitting in groups of more than five and intermingling between groups.

Government agencies are reviewing the breaches and the appropriate enforcement actions to be taken including temporary closure of the outlets and the issuance of fines, MSE said.

F&B places ordered to close — Cheers Up on Havelock Road

MSE said that the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) had issued an order requiring Cheers Up to close for 10 days from December 19 to 28 for allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages past 10.30pm on December 11.

When officers did a follow-up check on December 18, they found patrons consuming alcoholic beverages at 11.15pm.The outlet was ordered to close for a second time from December 29, 2020 to January 17, 2021.2.

One Min Club on Orchard Road

On December19, One Min Club had allowed a group of seven patrons to sit together at a table, a group of 11 to sit at another table, as well as provided drinking games to customers.

Under Covid-19 measures, F&B establishments are not allowed to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre.

The outlet was ordered by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to close from December 20 to 29, a period of 10 days.

Tangmen on Orchard Road

On December 19, officers had observed patrons consuming alcoholic beverages at 3.40am in Tangmen. The drinks were concealed and served in green-tea bottles.The outlet was ordered to close by STB from December 19 to 29, a period of 10 days.

Chong Qing Steamboat on Beach Road

On December 19, Chong Qing Steamboat was found to have a group of eight customers intermingling at 10pm.

It was ordered to close by URA from December 23, 2020 to January 1, 2021, a period of 10 days.

QQ on South Bridge Road

On December 19, officers observed customers at QQ consuming alcoholic beverages at 10.40pm.

It was ordered to close by URA from December 23, 2020 to January 1, 2021, a period of 10 days.

MSE said: “Covid-19 remains a grave threat and we must remain vigilant particularly during the festive period.“While many may wish to meet up with family and friends, or visit popular areas for shopping, dining out or other social activities, we urge everyone to be socially responsible, observe the safe management measures and wear a mask unless you are drinking or eating.”

The government will not hesitate to take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat these regulations with flagrant disregard, it added.

Speaking to the media at the Ministry of Education's headquarters at Buona Vista yesterday, Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the governmental task force tackling Covid-19, said that the authorities will be stepping up checks at popular hot spots over the festive period.

Wong, who is also Education Minister, said that the action taken against the 21 F&B outlets was a result of checks made over the last weekend.

“So, over the coming next few weekends, the safe distancing ambassadors as well as the enforcement officers will be deployed across hot spots, popular spots, all over Singapore.”

He urged Singaporeans not to “push the boundaries” and assume that they will not be caught hosting large gatherings.

“Even if we do not identify, and the checks are not going to be perfect, at the end of the day, the people who are doing so are taking the risk upon themselves,” he said.

“They are risking the health of themselves and their family members because I am sure the virus is still circulating around in our midst.” — TODAY