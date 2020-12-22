Singapore to bar travellers from UK, tighten border measures for those from New South Wales

All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, nor transit through Singapore, the Ministry of Health said today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 — All long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to the United Kingdom within the last 14 days will not be allowed entry into Singapore, nor transit through Singapore.

This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today, citing recent reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus circulating in the UK.

MOH added that officials within the UK are also concerned about this new strain of the virus and have put in place more stringent restrictions, including imposing a fresh lockdown in London.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents returning from the UK will be required to undergo a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore, at the start of their 14-day stay-home notice.

These measures will take effect from tomorrow, 11.59pm. Currently, travellers with travel history to the UK within 14 days prior to departure to Singapore are required to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

Travellers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents are also required to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure and present a valid negative Covid-19 test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

“While the strain has been suggested to be more transmissible, there is currently insufficient evidence to determine if this strain is associated with any change in disease severity, antibody response or vaccine efficacy,” MOH added.

As these aspects of the virus are being investigated by the UK authorities, MOH will evaluate the data as it emerges and review Singapore’s border measures accordingly, it said.

Stricter controls on travellers from New South Wales

MOH also announced that it would be tightening border control measures for travelers with a travel history to New South Wales (NSW), Australia, and these measures will also take effect from tomorrow, 11.59pm.

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass with travel history to NSW within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter the Republic.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with travel history to NSW within the last 14 days before departure for Singapore will be subject to a seven-day stay-home-notice at their place of residence with a Covid-19 PCR test before the end of the stay-home notice period.

All travellers departing from Australia in Singapore will be required to declare their travel history at airline check-in prior to their flight.

The authorities had earlier announced that travellers from Australia are allowed to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test upon arrival, and if the PCR test result is negative, they will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore, without a need to serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH added that as the global situation evolves, it will continue to adjust border measures here to manage the risk of importation and transmission of Covid-19 to the community. Any changes to border measures will be updated on its SafeTravel website, which it advised travellers to visit to check on the most updated border measures before entering Singapore.

Travellers should also “be prepared to be subjected to the prevailing border measures upon entry, including payment for their stay at dedicated SHN facilities, tests and treatment.”

“All travellers are reminded to accurately declare their travel history,” MOH added. “Strict enforcement actions will be taken against false declarations.” — TODAY