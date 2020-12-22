Singapore records 29 new Covid-19 infections, all imported; highest daily tally since Sept 21

Singapore reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 — Singapore reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

This is the highest number of daily cases since September 21, when Singapore recorded 31 new infections.

All 29 cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

Of the cases, four are Singaporeans or permanent residents. 23 are work pass holders employed in Singapore, including 21 foreign domestic workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,461.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY