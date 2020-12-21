Singapore researchers invent shield to limit spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19 in dental procedures

Dr Intekhab Islam (left) from NUS Faculty of Dentistry demonstrates the Dental Dart for a safer dental care for Covid-19 in a clinical setting at the National University Centre For Oral Health Singapore on Dec 21, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 21 — National University of Singapore (NUS) researchers have developed a portable tent-like shield that can protect dentists and nurses from infectious diseases such as Covid-19 by reducing the spread of saliva and aerosols.

The Dental Dart is a clear shield with an adjustable width of between 60 and 70cm, a depth of 54cm and a height of 64cm. Placed above the head of a dental patient, it limits the spread of aerosols onto nearby surfaces and uses a vacuum system to suck away contaminated air.

It is the first dental device here that limits the spread of aerosols, said co-inventor Professor Mandeep Singh Duggal from NUS Faculty of Dentistry at a media briefing today.

The device is an adaptation of Dart, a shield developed by NUS and the National University Hospital to reduce risk of exposure to pathogens for healthcare workers performing aerosol-generating procedures on Covid-19 patients.

“We got very strong feedback — not just from Singapore dentists, but also all the way from Australia, Israel and other countries — that the need was even more so for dentists,” said Professor Freddy Boey, NUS deputy president (innovation and enterprise) and lead researcher for the Dental Dart project.

The idea for the device emerged in June. The research team started developing the prototype in August, focusing on material durability and transparency, portability, patient comfort, and adaptability to different dental chairs.

The Dental Dart is attached to vacuum pumps available on dental chairs, so that contaminated air can be removed from the area. (From left) NUS deputy president (innovation and enterprise), Professor Freddy Boey, Sudarshan Anantharaman and Associate Professor Vinicius Rosa with the Dental Dart at the National University Centre For Oral Health Singapore, Dec 21. 2020. — TODAY pic

The device has been tested in a clinical setting by measuring bacteria before and after scaling procedures, which are known to significantly increase air contamination.

Results showed that the amount of viable bacteria on the surface of the dental chair light and the dentist’s face shield increased by 14 times without the use of the Dental Dart, but did not increase when the device was used.

The device could also lessen the time taken to recycle the air in the clinic, which can translate to lesser waiting time between one patient and another, said co-inventor Associate Professor Vinicius Rosa of the NUS Faculty of Dentistry.

The researchers have successfully filed a patent for the Dental Dart and hope to work with industry partners to make the device widely available for dentists.

“We want to make this available and accessible to all clinics, whether public or private, in Singapore, and then around the world,” said Prof Boey.

Clinical studies for the device will start in January. The studies will focus on potential improvements for design and feedback from dentists and patients regarding user experience.

The team has already engaged a manufacturer to produce the device.

“Many dental service providers in Singapore have imposed a complete ban in aerosol-generating procedures during the Covid-19 outbreak,” said Prof Duggal.

“Our Dental Dart can help provide a safer environment in the dental clinic setting, and decrease the anxiety and psychological distresses imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic on all parties involved.” — TODAY