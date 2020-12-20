Covid-19: 19 new cases in Singapore, all imported

People wear face masks during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Singapore. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — Singapore reported 19 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

There were no cases in the wider community.All 19 new cases, of whom only one had symptoms, had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

This figure includes three people who served stay-home notices at Mandarin Orchard Singapore, where 13 guests undergoing quarantine were found to have been infected.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,422.

Among the 19 imported cases:

Two are Singaporeans and three are permanent residents who returned from the United Kingdom and India

One is a work pass holder and another a work permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Russia and Indonesia respectively

Three are long-term visit pass holders who came from India

One is a dependant’s pass holder who arrived from the UK

Four are short-term visit pass holders. Of these, one was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment, accompanied by his caregiver. The other two are here to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or permanent residents

The remaining four are special pass holders who are crew members of a ship which arrived from Indonesia. They had remained on the ship until they were conveyed to a quarantine facility as they had been identified as close contacts of an earlier confirmed case

Update on condition of confirmed cases

Five more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, bringing the total who have fully recovered to 58,279.There are currently 43 Covid-19 patients who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.Another 71 with mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated at community facilities.Twenty-nine people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection. — TODAY