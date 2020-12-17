Student in Singapore jailed four months for trying to take photos of female classmate in toilet

Zulhusny Mohamad Arshad was just released from reformative training two months ago for a previous offence of molestation. — Pexel pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 — A 20-year-old part-time student was sentenced to four months’ jail today for trespassing in a women’s toilet in his school and attempting to film his friend in a cubicle.

Just two months ago, Zulhusny Mohamad Arshad was released on supervision. He had finished serving a stint in reformative training — a regimented rehabilitation programme for offenders under 21 who commit relatively serious crimes — for molesting a woman in 2017.

This time, he pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism. Another charge of criminal trespass taken into consideration for sentencing.

His 18-year-old victim and the educational institute which they attended cannot be named due to court gag orders to protect her identity.

The court heard that they were sending each other text messages while attending lessons on August 8. She then told Zulhusny that she wanted to go to the toilet.

Zulhusny, who had left the classroom about 10 minutes before that, spotted her walking towards the women’s toilet. He then decided to wait behind a nearby pillar for the victim to enter before following her in.

Noticing that only one cubicle was occupied, Zulhusny switched on the camera function of his mobile phone and held it above the cubicle door.

The victim, who had already removed her pants and underwear, saw a shadow in front of the door and locked up.

Shocked at the sight of Zulhusny’s mobile phone, she shouted, prompting him to quickly retract the device before he managed to take any photographs. He then ran out to a nearby staircase landing.

Zulhusny was subsequently identified from closed-circuit television camera footage. No incriminating photos were found on his mobile phone. Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan sought the sentence imposed, saying that jail time would deter like-minded offenders and Zulhusny himself, “with the hope of persuading him to refrain from further unlawful acts”.He was released from reformative training and placed on supervision on June 3.

The prosecutor also noted that his latest offence was premeditated to some extent, as he had waited behind a pillar to avoid detection.

For voyeurism, he could have been jailed up to two years or fined or caned, or any combination of the three.

The offence of voyeurism, which was recently introduced into the law books, took effect from January 1 onwards, replacing the previous charge of insulting a woman’s modesty. Voyeurism now covers both male and female victims. — TODAY