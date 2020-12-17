24 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, all imported; highest daily tally since Sept 29

Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 on December 17, 2020. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 — Singapore reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

This is the highest daily case tally since Sept 29, when there were 27 infections.

All 24 patients had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Of the 24 cases, 13 are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore stands at 58,377.MOH will provide more information about the new cases tonight. — TODAY