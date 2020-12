Employers said that they may be able to find Singaporeans willing to take up some roles given that many are out of a job due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this may not be a long-term solution. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 — Singapore reported 12 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

All 12 cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,353.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH said. — TODAY