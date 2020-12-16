Man jailed for repeatedly punching Singapore SBS bus driver who asked him to put on mask

The 53-year-old jobless man pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt to Low Kok Weng, 39, and another charge under Covid-19 regulations. — iStock pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 — After boarding an SBS Transit bus without wearing a face mask, Ja’afally Abdul Rahim flew into a rage when the bus driver told him to put one on. He berated the Malaysian driver and beat him up until other commuters intervened.

The entire 12-minute-long incident was captured by a closed-circuit television camera in the bus.For his actions on Sept 15, Ja’afally was jailed 16 weeks today. He was also fined S$1,000 (RM3,049) for failing to wear a mask, which was made mandatory in April to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The 53-year-old jobless man pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt to Low Kok Weng, 39, and another charge under Covid-19 regulations.

District Judge Christopher Goh took into consideration a third charge of possessing an offensive weapon — a 12cm-long knife — for sentencing.

What happened

The court heard that he boarded SBS bus service 21 along Pasir Ris Drive 1 at about 2.45pm that day. Low advised him to wear his mask while he was moving to the back of the bus. Unhappy at this, Ja’afally shouted at Low who did not understand what he was saying.Ja’afally grew more agitated and returned to the front of the bus to confront Low, who tried to calm him down to no avail.Having earlier noticed that Ja’afally appeared to have a knife in his back pants pocket, Low decided to keep silent and drive on.

But Ja’afally continued ranting and became more aggressive, pushing the driver's shoulders several times.

When the bus came to a stop, Ja’afally plucked Low’s sunglasses from his face and threw them onto the floor.

The driver did not retaliate but when Ja’afally grabbed his vest, he tried to push the man’s hand away.

Ja’afally then punched him several times on the face and the back of his head. This went on until passengers and other members of the public pulled Ja’afally away and out of the bus, restraining him till police officers arrived and arrested him.

Low was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he was given three days of medical leave.For causing hurt, Ja’afally could have been jailed up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Right after the incident happened, SBS Transit said that this case was not an isolated one and that several of its bus drivers have been abused for enforcing the use of masks.

The public transport operator commended two passers-by who stopped Ja’afally, giving them a hamper and a certificate of appreciation. — TODAY