Former Singapore PM Goh Chok Tong to undergo radiation therapy

In his latest Facebook update, Goh Chok Tong, 79, said that he has been going to the hospital umpteenth times in the last four weeks. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 — Former Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong will go for radiation therapy after a biopsy found a nodule in his larynx had squamous cells.

In his latest Facebook update, Goh, 79, said that he has been going to the hospital umpteenth times in the last four weeks, first to remove his kidney stone and then to biopsy a suspicious nodule in his larynx.

“The nodule had squamous cells. Fortunately, after excision, the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of the neck and the CT (computerised tomography) scan of the chest showed no trace of these bad cells.

“Still, I have to go for radiation therapy to be sure that all cancerous cells are killed off. It will be 20 sessions over four weeks. What a way to celebrate the festive season!,” he wrote.

Goh noted that he shared his medical episodes to encourage everyone to go for regular or annual health screenings.

“For those who may experience a lump in the throat and a change in the voice, see an ENT doctor. Ignorance, delay and denial may be costly.

“Spot and treat the cancer early, the 5-year survival rate is over 90 per cent. Do it after it has spread, the survival rate drops to below 30 percent,” he wrote at length.

Goh, with his initial GCT, started off his posting by saying “just like the weather these days, it never rains but pours for me medically”.

He ended it with “my thundery showers will pass. I am looking forward to clear blue sky before the Chinese New Year and more good years thereafter. Season’s Greetings and good health to all.” — Bernama