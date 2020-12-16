Eight arrested for alleged rioting at Singapore's Boat Quay club on Dec 13

The authorities said that a group of eight people were allegedly attacked by another group in a club at Boat Quay which was not named. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 — The police have arrested eight people — five men and three women aged between 22 and 27 — for their alleged involvement in a case of rioting in a club at Boat Quay over the weekend.In a news release today, the police said that they were alerted to a fight at Boat Quay at about 12.50am on Sunday.

The authorities said that a group of eight people were allegedly attacked by another group in a club which was not named.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the Singapore General Hospital while other victims suffered minor injuries, the police said.

Through investigations and with the aid of closed circuit television footage, police officers from the Central Police Division identified the eight assailants and arrested them on Dec 14.

Preliminary investigations by the authorities revealed that the eight victims were unknown to the assailants and had been purportedly attacked due to a dispute.

Investigations are ongoing

If found guilty of rioting, the eight could be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Women, however, cannot be caned under the law here.

Separately, the police said that they are looking for the man in the image below to assist them with investigations into the case.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.All information received will be kept strictly confidential. — TODAY