SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — Singapore reported 16 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which 15 were imported.

All 15 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,341. — TODAY