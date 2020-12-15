Police warn against illegal public assemblies after online posts show gatherings in Singapore to support farmers in India

The police said that Singapore’s authorities would not grant permits for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.— TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — The police today warned the public against organising or taking part in public assemblies without a permit, after they were alerted to social media posts showing people gathering at various places in Singapore to support farmers in India.

The police added that they did not grant permits for these caused-based assemblies and are investigating the matter. For nearly three weeks, farmers in India have been protesting against reforms that deregulate the country’s agricultural sector and allow growers to sell produce to buyers other than government-regulated wholesale markets, which guarantee a minimum price.

They said that the move would threaten their livelihoods.

In Singapore, it is illegal to take part in a public assembly without a permit. This is an offence under the Public Order Act.

The police said that Singapore’s authorities would not grant permits for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.

“Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should abide by our laws,” the police said in a statement.

“Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, and this may include termination of visa or work passes where applicable.”

Last year, Hong Kong resident Alex Yeung was repatriated from Singapore after he organised a public assembly here without a permit.

Yeung held a gathering that welcomed people of Chinese ethnicity living in Singapore to give their opinions on the anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

Yeung was given a stern warning for his offence and barred from entering Singapore without permission from the Controller of Immigration. — TODAY