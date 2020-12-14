Singapore PM to give live address on Covid-19 situation at 5pm today

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be giving a live address on the Covid-19 situation. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be giving a live address on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore today at 5pm, he announced on his Facebook page yesterday.

The speech will be telecast live on Mediacorp TV channels and radio, and livestreamed on Lee’s Facebook page.

A press conference by the multi-ministry taskforce to tackle the pandemic will be held immediately after, he added.

The last time Lee had given a public address specifically on the Covid-19 situation was in April, when he announced that the circuit breaker would be extended.

Lee said yesterday that it has been “some time since my last address on Covid-19”.

He added: “But please stay calm — no need to stock up on anything!”

Singapore reported seven new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, which took the country’s overall tally of infections to 58,320.

All seven cases were imported, making it the eighth consecutive day of zero community cases. — TODAY