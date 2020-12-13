Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were no new cases of locally transmitted infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — Singapore reported seven new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported.

There were no new cases of locally transmitted infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

All seven imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH said.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 58,320. — TODAY