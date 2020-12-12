Covid-19: Singapore disallows foot procession, body piercings at Thaipusam festival on Jan 28

All forms of kavadis, including ‘paal’ kavadis, spike kavadis or any variations of body-pierced kavadis, will not be allowed at the upcoming Thaipusam Festival. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 — The foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple that traditionally takes place during the Thaipusam festival will not be conducted next month, and neither will any form of kavadi, the wooden or metal structures that devotees carry for their milk offerings.

The Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) said in a statement on Thursday that Thaipusam, a Hindu festival with a 150-year history, will take place on January 28 next year with Covid-19 restrictions.

Traditionally, thousands of devotees would mark the occasion by carrying either a “paal kudam” (milk pot) or kavadi from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple at Serangoon Road to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

The organisers of the festival are Sri Thendayuthapani Temple, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and the HEB.

Next year, the festival will be conducted in and around Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and only pre-prepared milk pots by the temple will be allowed as offerings, as there will be no place for preparations and prayers if devotees were to bring their own milk pots, the HEB said.

Participants must pre-book a timeslot and only pre-booked devotees will be allowed to take the pre-prepared milk pots to enter the temple.

Devotees arriving without pre-bookings will not be allowed to enter the temple.

Any devotee offering milk pots can only be accompanied by one other person.

Furthermore, all forms of kavadis including “paal” kavadis, spike kavadis or any variations of body-pierced kavadis will not be allowed at the upcoming Thaipusam Festival.

Any devotees, including milk pot carriers, with piercings, such as in their tongues, cheeks, forehead, arms and legs, or carrying any other forms of objects or implements, will not be allowed into the temple.

Anyone carrying a musical instrument or amplification device will also not be allowed to enter the temple.

Devotees who are not milk pot carriers and who wish to enter the temple to pray must pre-book their time slots online to comply with the safe management measures in the temple.

The HEB added that general devotees who are hoping to head to the temple to pray need to be in groups of five or fewer to maintain a safe distance from each other and to wear masks at all times.

They should also walk through the assigned pathway without stopping and leave the temple premises immediately upon completion of the milk pot offering and prayers. Devotees and supporters are not allowed to gather outside the temple.

All elderly, young children and those who are physically challenged are encouraged to pray from home as Thaipusam prayer sessions will be live streamed.

Devotees will be able to make their online bookings on Sri Thendayuthapani Temple’s website from Jan 3 next year. — TODAY