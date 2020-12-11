Singapore records eight new Covid-19 infections, including seven imported and one in a dormitory

All seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. The remaining case was locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — Singapore reported eight new cases of Covid-19 today, seven of which were imported.

All seven imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The remaining case was locally transmitted — a foreign worker who stays in a dormitory.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,305.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY