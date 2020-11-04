Singapore youth threatened to post ex-girlfriend’s nude photos online and kill her, gets probation

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 1.5 years’ probation. As a 19-year-old he had threatened to post nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend online, and also cheated his employer. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 — A 21-year-old man was sentenced to 1.5 years’ probation today for his actions after he broke up with his girlfriend, as well as for cheating his employer over transport fares by forging receipts.

Then aged 19, he had kept pestering her to patch things up but she ignored him. He then threatened to post nude photographs of her online, and send them to her friends and family.

He cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect her identity.

As part of his probation conditions, he has to perform 60 hours of community service and remain indoors from 10pm till 6pm. His parents posted a bond of S$5,000 (RM15,355) to ensure his good behaviour.

Probation allows young offenders to continue with their education or employment while serving their sentences.

He had pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of criminal intimidation and four counts of cheating. District Judge Prem Raj considered another 18 similar charges for sentencing.

The court heard that the offender and his girlfriend were together from February to December 2018.

On January 6 last year, he sent her a text message through the messaging platform Telegram, saying that if she continued to ignore his messages, he would post her nude photos online and send them to her loved ones.

He had taken the photos with her consent when they were still a couple.

The next day, he sent her a Snapchat message threatening to kill her, her family and friends.

Alarmed, she lodged a police report at Nanyang Neighbourhood Police Centre about three weeks later.

He was subsequently arrested.

Separately, he cheated his employer of about S$400 over seven months last year. The name of his workplace — a bar — was redacted from court documents.

He was given certain amounts of cash to pay for his transport fares, as he would finish working in the wee hours of the morning.

After paying for his taxi rides, which he booked through ride-hailing firm Grab, he took the receipts and changed the actual fare to an amount close to what his employer gave him.

He then sent screenshots of the amended receipts to the bar manager.

Once, he was given S$50 in cash. He paid S$31 for the ride and amended the fare to S$51.

The bar manager lodged a police report on April 7 this year. Court documents did not state how the offences came to light.

Adult offenders convicted of criminal intimidation can be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

Cheating carries a maximum punishment of 10 years’ jail and a fine. — TODAY