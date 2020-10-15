Former maid Parti Liyani to proceed with misconduct complaint against prosecutors in Singapore

Parti Liyani and her lawyer Anil Balchandani arriving at the State Courts on September 8, when she was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal for her final charge. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 —Parti Liyani, the former domestic worker of businessman Liew Mun Leong, will press on with legal action against two prosecutors who handled her theft trial, said the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) today).

A Home spokesperson said in response to TODAY’s queries that Parti, who was acquitted of theft last month, has “resolved to proceed” with her misconduct complaint.

Migrant workers' group, Home, has been providing Parti with lodging, food and financial assistance since 2016, as she was not allowed to work after being charged.

The 45-year-old Indonesian worker’s case was thrust into the spotlight when a High Court judge overturned her conviction for stealing more than S$34,000 (RM103,775) worth of items from Liew’s household.

The high-profile case sparked public outcry, raising questions about how her trial was conducted and if there were issues with the evidence-gathering process.

Two weeks ago, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon directed her lawyer, Anil Balchandani, to inform him if Parti wished to proceed with her bid to begin disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutors.

The Chief Justice noted after a closed-door hearing on October 1 that Parti’s mind was “somewhat torn” between going forward with it and returning home to Indonesia.

He granted a two-week adjournment on the matter.

Balchandani said then that his client “has been somewhat overwhelmed by the events of the past month”.

She wished to return home after four years of being in Singapore but believed that the prosecutors should answer the allegations she raised in her affidavit, he added.

In June, before her acquittal, Parti filed an originating summons in a bid to begin disciplinary proceedings against Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPPs) Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying.

They had prosecuted her in the State Courts, where she was convicted and sentenced to 26 months’ jail.

The originating summons was filed under Section 82A of the Legal Profession Act which governs disciplinary proceedings against legal service officers or non-practising solicitors.

The Chief Justice can appoint a disciplinary tribunal if he grants leave for investigations to be conducted into the misconduct complaint.

The tribunal will submit its findings to the Chief Justice who can either dismiss the complaint or order the legal service officers to be punished.

During the closed-door hearing earlier, a representative from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said they will not object to a tribunal investigating the matter as it would give the prosecutors a chance to fully explain themselves.

TODAY has reached out to the AGC, the Supreme Court and Balchandani for their comments.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam is also expected to make a ministerial statement in November after reviews by the police and the AGC of Parti’s case are completed.

Liew has since resigned from his role as chairman of Changi Airport Group, as well as from various public and private sector roles. — TODAY