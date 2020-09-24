Singapore’s population dips to 5.69m, after fall in non-resident numbers

A fall in non-resident numbers, due to fewer foreigners employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, brought the total population in Singapore down to 5.69 million. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 — Singapore’s citizen population grew by 0.6 per cent over the past year while the country’s non-resident population went down by 2.1 per cent, resulting in a dip in overall numbers for the first time in at least a decade. This is the latest data from the Prime Minister’s Office Strategy Group released today.

The annual Population In Brief report showed that the fall in non-resident numbers, due to fewer foreigners employed during the Covid-19 pandemic, brought the total population down by 0.3 per cent from June last year to 5.69 million.

The population numbers were below the planning figures from the controversial population white paper released in 2013 that estimated the country’s total population could range between 5.8 million and 6 million by 2020.

The number of overseas Singaporeans also fell during the same period from 217,200 to 203,500 as Singaporeans returned home as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TODAY takes a look at the numbers:

● Foreign employment fell by 46,000, compared to a 22,000 growth in the previous one-year period. Based on pass type, work permit holders experienced the biggest drop in numbers

● The permanent resident population fell slightly by 0.8 per cent to 521,000 in June this year

● The citizen population continues to age steadily, with 16.8 per cent aged 65 and above compared to 16.0 per cent last year

The population, as of June this year, comprises:

● 4.04 million residents, made up of 3.52 million citizens and 521,000 permanent residents

● 1.64 million non-residents

Decline in marriages last year:

● Number of marriages involving at least one citizen fell to 22,165 in 2019 from 23,632 in 2018

● Median age at first marriage for citizen grooms was 30.1 years, unchanged from 2018

● Median age at first marriage for citizen brides was 28.4 years, a slight increase from 27.9 years in 2014

● 37 per cent of marriages involved a Singapore citizen and a permanent resident or non-resident

● 22 per cent of marriages were between people of different races

— TODAY