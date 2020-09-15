Singapore e-scooter rider crashes into woman, steals bicycle, ends in jail

Mohamed Syazwan Abdul Aziz, 30, was jailed for three weeks for hitting a pedestrian while riding his e-scooter and for stealing a bicycle. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 — Despite the presence of two barricades and a “slow” marker on a park connector path, Mohamed Syazwan Abdul Aziz continued to ride his electric scooter in a dangerous manner and collided with a pedestrian.

More than a year later, he broke the law again when he took an electric bicycle with a food delivery thermal bag from the void deck of a piblic housing block in Bedok Reservoir.

The 30-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to three weeks’ jail yesterday after pleading guilty to two charges of causing hurt by a rash act and dishonest misappropriation.

Another charge of harassment was considered for sentencing in relation to a separate incident of verbally abusing a man at the Waterview Condominium in Tampines late last year.

The first incident happened near Bedok Reservoir MRT Station on February 11 last year.

The victim, a 48-year-old pedestrian, had headphones on but could still hear sounds around her.

While walking along the park connector path, she made her way past two yellow barricades. The barricades were meant to regulate the speed of personal mobility devices along the park connector.

e-Scooter riders were permitted on the park connector network and cycling paths at the time but have been banned from footpaths since last November.

Syazwan was riding behind the pedestrian when he “swiftly weaved” through the barricades and ignored the reminder to slow down, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Deborah Lee said.

He did not have a speedometer on his e-scooter and could not ascertain his exact speed.

Even though he noticed the pedestrian in front of him, he did not slow down. He then collided into her from the back.

There was “more than enough room” for Syazwan to ride past on her right, DPP Lee added.

The pedestrian was flung about almost a metre forward and fell to the ground, hitting her head on the pavement. She fell unconscious momentarily and woke up with a pain in her right arm and head.

She then called the police, saying she had been injured and is a cancer patient.

At Singapore General Hospital later that morning, she was treated for an abrasion on her elbow and swelling under her skull.

Her medical expenses came up to about S$600 (RM1,820).

The second incident happened on the evening of March 24 this year.

A 44-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider parked his electric bicycle at the bicycle bay of Block 701 Bedok Reservoir Road.

He then headed home, leaving the pink thermal bag attached to the back of the S$900 bicycle.

At 4am, Syazwan seized the chance to take the bicycle. It has since been returned to the victim.

For causing hurt by a rash act, Syazwan could have been jailed up to a year or fined up to S$5,000, or both. — TODAY