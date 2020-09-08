47 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one imported case; no new community cases

Singapore confirmed 47 new cases of Covid-19 on September 8, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 — Singapore has confirmed 47 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There is one imported case, who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cases in the community were reported based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,091.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY