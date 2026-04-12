PENGKALAN HULU, April 12 — The police will utilise all legal instruments, including extradition, to assist in investigations into alleged corporate manipulation activities, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the ongoing investigation into the case was being conducted under the Penal Code and the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

“If any individuals are overseas, and there is a need to record their statements to assist in completing the investigation, we will use all available processes to enable us to bring them back.

“The investigation is proceeding well. I am briefed from time to time by the police conducting the investigation. I have no reason to doubt the competence of the police,” he said.

Saifuddin was speaking at a press conference after conducting a visit and monitoring border control operations at the Malaysia-Thailand Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Berapit here today.

On March 18, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail was reported to have said that businessman Victor Chin, allegedly involved in corporate manipulation activities, was abroad. — Bernama