Singapore: Acquitted Indonesian domestic worker receives donations of S$28,000 in less than a day

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — A fundraiser for an Indonesian domestic worker who was recently acquitted of theft has raised its target of S$28,000 less than a day after it was launched.

The money will help Parti Liyani, who was accused by her former employer Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong of theft, set up a food business in Indonesia.

Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) set up the fundraiser. Its spokesperson said today: “We are very encouraged by the many kind-hearted Singaporeans who are concerned for Parti Liyani and stepped forward to offer help.”

Last Friday, the High Court acquitted Parti, 46, of all four charges of theft that had been levelled against her.

She had originally been found guilty in a district court of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from Liew and his family and sentenced to two years and two months’ jail.

The conviction and sentence were overturned by Justice Chan Seng Onn, who ruled that the court had failed to consider several points, including the credibility of the testimony of Liew’s son, Karl Liew.

Justice Chan had said that Liew Mun Leong, who is also chairman of infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong, and his son had an “improper motive” in accusing Parti of theft back in 2016.

Following her acquittal, Home set up the fundraiser on the website Giving.sg yesterday afternoon to help the Indonesian rebuild her life.

Parti has been staying at the NGO’s shelter since December 2016 over the course of the investigations and legal proceedings.

As she was unable to work in Singapore or return to Indonesia during this period, Home provided her with food and financial support. It also helped her secure pro-bono legal support.

The fundraiser, which was initially scheduled to last until Oct 31, closed today after hitting its target, Home said.

The fundraising website showed that it managed to raise S$28,560 from 330 donors for Parti.

“These funds will be directly given to Parti Liyani. As to how she will use the funds, it is ultimately her decision,” the NGO added in response to queries from TODAY on Monday.

From a description given on Giving.sg, Parti intends to start a food business in Indonesia.

Speaking through an interpreter during a virtual press conference after her acquittal last Friday, Parti said that she never thought of pleading guilty over the last four years because she sought to prove her innocence.

She also said that she forgives her former employer for accusing her of stealing from his family, but added that she hopes he would not do the same to other workers.

Agencies investigating case

In the wake of Justice Chan’s findings, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and police are now looking into Parti’s case.

In a statement yesterday, AGC said that it noted Justice Chan’s comments, including the point that he disbelieved the evidence of several members of the Liew family on various issues. It will study his judgement to assess if further action should be taken.

MOM also said in a statement on the same day that it is consulting with AGC to see whether further action needs to be taken in light of Justice Chan’s comments.

During the trial, it emerged that Parti had threatened to file a complaint with MOM over being forced to work illegally at Karl Liew’s home and office. This, the judge said, had provided the improper motive for the accusations of theft.

The police also said yesterday that they noted the High Court’s judgement on the case, and that several observations about the police’s investigations have been raised. The police said that they are looking into them. — TODAY