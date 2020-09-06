Waterway Point and Seletar Mall among places visited by Covid-19 Singapore cases while infectious

Waterway Point in Punggol was among the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases when they were infectious. — Picture by Frasers Property via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — Waterway Point in Punggol and Seletar Mall in Sengkang West were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MOH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MOH reported 34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore. Of these, two are imported, three are in the community while the remaining 29 are foreign workers staying in dormitories. — TODAY