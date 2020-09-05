34 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including two imported cases and three in the community

Singapore confirmed new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, September 5, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — Singapore has confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today (September 5).

Based on the ministry's investigations so far, there are three cases in the community — one Singaporean and two Work Pass holders.

There are two imported cases who had both been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,982.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY