48 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including five imported cases and two in the community

Singapore confirmed 48 new cases of Covid-19. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — Singapore confirmed 48 new cases of Covid-19 today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Based on the ministry’s investigations, two are community cases: One is a Singapore permanent resident and the other a work pass holder.

There are also five imported cases and they had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 56,908.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry said. — TODAY