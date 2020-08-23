Singapore eateries at Changi Airport and ITE College Central among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

The Singapore Ministry of Health is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — A Changi Airport restaurant as well as a Korean restaurant and the Koufu foodcourt at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio were among the locations added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the infectious patients had visited:

Serangoon Gardens Country Club at 22 Kensington Park Road on Aug 15 between 2pm and 5pm

Harry’s Tai Seng at 18 Tai Seng Street on Aug 15 between 5.15pm and 6pm

Kuan Kuan Gan Guo restaurant at 38 Mosque Street on Aug 16 between 7pm and 9pm

PappaMia at Changi Airport on Aug 17 between 11am and 1.15pm

Teng Sheng Korean restaurant at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive (ITE College Central) on Aug 17 between 6pm and 6.40pm

Koufu at 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive (ITE College Central) on Aug 19 between 12pm and 1pm

“Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH,” the ministry said.

It added that as a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.”

MOH confirmed 50 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, including two cases in the community and five imported ones. One of the community cases was a 56-year-old Singaporean woman who had gone to work at ITE College Central after developing symptoms on Aug 19. Her infection was confirmed on Aug 21. — TODAY