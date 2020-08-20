YouTube channel Night Owl Cinematics puts work with Dee Kosh on hold after sexual misconduct allegations

Night Owl Cinematics says the management of DJ Dee Kosh (pic) has asked to be released from any professional service engagement with the production company. — Dee Kosh/YouTube via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Singapore production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) has put all future collaborations with YouTuber and radio deejay Dee Kosh on hold indefinitely, it said yesterday. This is after several police reports alleging sexual harassment of teenage boys were filed against the 32-year-old.

The reports were made after the allegations surfaced on social media last weekend, with the accusers claiming that Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, had asked them for nude pictures and sexual favours.

In a statement issued last night, NOC, which also has its own YouTube channel, said that Dee Kosh’s management has asked to be released from any professional service engagement with it.

“We can confirm that he has no outstanding or ongoing projects with NOC at present,” it added.

The company also clarified that Dee Kosh is not a shareholder or a business partner of NOC and that the YouTuber has been engaged just on a freelance basis for the channel’s popular Food King programme.

Yesterday, some online users noticed that Dee Kosh was no longer listed as a “partner” on NOC’s website.

NOC said: “We had used the term ‘partner’ to highlight his contributions as a host on Food King. However, he was never a legal partner of the business.”

NOC also announced that it had initiated its own company-wide investigation involving 37 crew members and 24 hosts and personalities.

This was to ensure “the safety and welfare of our staff,” the company said. It then found that Dee Kosh has not made any sexual advances towards any of its staff members.

“If Dee Kosh had indeed committed any such acts in his personal life, these were not reflected in his work with us,” it said.

“In the meantime, we urge everyone to give the parties involved some space and respect. Our thoughts and hearts are with all who have been hurt by these incidents.”

What other influencers say

On Tuesday night, actor and comedian Hirzi Zulkiflie said on Instagram and Twitter that he was “shell-shocked” by the news around Dee Kosh.

Hirzi, who has collaborated with Dee Kosh in the past, said that he has not until now found that his own principles and morals are fighting with his “natural instinct of being a friend.”

He added that as Dee Kosh’s friend, he will try his best to ensure that the DJ “holds accountability, promises change and reform for the wrong he has apologised for (and) seeks rehabilitation.”

Separately, YouTuber Preeti Nair, who is known under her moniker Preetipls, claimed that Dee Kosh has “abused his power for way too long.”

She referred to an incident that happened involving Dee Kosh, herself and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, and posted screenshots of a WhatsApp exchange she had with the DJ in 2018.

She alleged that Dee Kosh had threatened to “destroy” her brother and told her that he has a “no apology policy..”

This was after Nair criticised Dee Kosh for “making a mockery of the Indian accent” in response to the DJ publishing a video of himself singing with a heavy Indian accent on social media.

“After this incident, Dee Kosh has gone the extra mile and has taken every single opportunity to mention myself or my brother in hopes of accomplishing his favourite hobby of ‘destroying careers’,” she said.

“It has almost been two years since this incident and even till today, he continues to take potshots against me,” she added. — TODAY