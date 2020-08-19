Singapore appoints four first-term PAP MPs as deputy chairmen in Government Parliamentary Committees

(From left) First-term MPs Poh Li San, Edward Chia, Ng Ling Ling and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim. — Picture from People’s Action Party via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 — The Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) for the 14th Parliament have been formed, with several new faces taking up deputy chair positions within some of the 12 committees, the People’s Action Party (PAP) announced in a statement today.

Among the new deputy chairmen is PAP new face Poh Li San, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sembawang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Poh, who has been appointed the deputy chairman for the sustainability and environment GPC, said that she is “honoured to be given this responsibility as I’m a newbie, and excited because this is a new role and a very important one especially for our future generations”.

She said that there are “many opportunities to find solutions that are impactful”.

For instance, engineering solutions in building material and technology may reduce carbon footprint and save on energy emission, she said.

Another PAP new face, Edward Chia, has been appointed as deputy chairman for the manpower GPC.

“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues in the GPC,” said Chia, who is also MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC. “It’s always a team effort and we all have different backgrounds and expertise to be able to contribute.”

He added that challenges faced by Singapore’s workforce include maintaining a strong Singaporean core while having “minimal talent to remain globally competitive”, as well as the need to quickly upskill.

“I hope through the work of the (manpower GPC) to really help create solutions for Singaporeans,” he said.

Other than Poh and Chia, other new faces who have been appointed deputy chairmen in various GPCs are Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling (health) and Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (home affairs and law).

Mooted by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 1987, the GPCs’ role is to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of the various ministries.

Out of the 12 committees, nine of them will be headed by new chairmen. The only GPCs with no change in leadership are finance and trade and industry, defence and foreign affairs, and social and family development.

The GPC appointments will be effective with the commencement of the 14th Parliament, which opens with President Halimah Yacob’s address on Monday.

Separately, the PAP has also reappointed Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Janil Puthucheary as party whip and Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Sim Ann as deputy party whip.

Dr Puthucheary, who is also Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Communications and Information, had been first appointed the role in June last year, taking over the position from Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

A statement on Singapore’s Parliament website said that the party whip is often regarded as the disciplinarian of a political party. The whip “ensures that there are sufficient party members in the chamber to support the party's position and that MPs vote according to the party's line”.

Occasionally, he may lift the whip and allow MPs to “vote according to their conscience”, the statement added.

GPC chairs and their deputies

Communications and Information

Tin Pei Ling — chairman

Alex Yam — deputy chairman

Culture, Community and Youth

Sitoh Yih Pin — chairman

Darryl David — deputy chairman

Defence and Foreign Affairs

Vikram Nair — chairman

Alex Yam — deputy chairman

Education

Patrick Tay — chairman

Darryl David — deputy chairman

Finance and Trade Industry

Liang Eng Hwa — chairman

Foo Mee Har — deputy chairman

Health

Tan Wu Meng — chairman

Ng Ling Ling — deputy chairman

Home Affairs and Law

Murali Pillai — chairman

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim — deputy chairman

Manpower

Desmond Choo — chairman

Edward Chia — deputy chairman

National Development

Cheryl Chan — chairman

Chong Kee Hiong — deputy chairman

Social and Family Development

Seah Kian Peng — chairman

Joan Pereira — deputy chairman

Sustainability and the Environment

Louis Ng — chairman

Poh Li San — deputy chairman

Transport

Saktiandi Supaat — chairman

Melvin Yong — deputy chairman — TODAY