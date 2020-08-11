61 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, first time in four months that daily number fell to double digits

There are two new community cases based on the ministry's investigations so far, both of whom are Singaporeans. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — Singapore has confirmed 61 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This is the first time in slightly over four months that the daily case count has dropped into the double digit range, since 66 infections were reported on April 6.

There are two new community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far, both of whom are Singaporeans.

In addition, there are three imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The majority of the new cases are work permit holders currently under quarantine.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 55,353.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added.

Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the ministerial task force tackling the pandemic, had said earlier this month that Covid-19 cases are expected to “taper down significantly” after the testing of all foreign workers in dormitories was completed on Aug 7. — TODAY