175 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including three imported cases and one in the community

SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — Singapore has confirmed 175 new cases of Covid-19, including three that are imported and one in the community.

The remaining cases are migrant workers staying in dormitories.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 55,104.

In a press release today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the one community case is a Singaporean.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY