Covid-19: 301 new cases in Singapore, four in community

Singapore confirmed 301 new cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 — There were 301 new cases of Covid-19 infection reported for the past 24 hours in Singapore with four cases in the community.

In its brief noon data released here today, the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said there were also four imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the cases still came from foreign workers’ dormitories.

With the new cases, the total tally for the republic now stands at 54,555 cases.

In its full data released late Wednesday, Singapore classified 729 of the reported cases as imported, 2,185 as community cases and 51,340 as dorm residents.

As at noon yesterday, a total of 47,768 patients have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities here.

Meanwhile, there were 126 confirmed cases still in hospital.

Of these, most were stable or improving, and one was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 6,333 cases who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

To date, 27 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection in the republic.

While no new cluster was identified yesterday, one cluster, Micron Semiconductor Asia Pte Ltd was closed as there had been no more cases linked to the area for the past two incubation periods of 28 days. — Bernama