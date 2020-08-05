908 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; numbers expected to rise amid testing of final batch of foreign workers in dorms

MOH added that it remains on track to clear all dormitories by Aug 7, except for a few standalone blocks in dormitories serving as quarantine facilities. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 — Singapore confirmed 908 new cases of Covid-19 today said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

According to MOH, the vast majority of these cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories who were tested during their isolation or quarantine period, even though they are asymptomatic.

“They are amongst the final batch of workers being cleared and they come from dormitories with a relatively high prevalence of Covid-19,” the ministry said.

“Hence we expect the daily case counts to be high for the coming days, before tapering down thereafter as the Inter-agency Taskforce completes the dormitory clearance.”

MOH added that it remains on track to clear all dormitories by Aug 7, except for a few standalone blocks in dormitories serving as quarantine facilities.

These quarantine facilities currently have about 9,700 workers, who will have to serve out their 14-day isolation periods and be subject to an exit test before they are able to resume work.

In addition, there are four community cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Of these, three are Singaporeans or permanent residents and one is a work pass holder.

There are also four imported cases, who had all been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 54,254.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” the ministry added. — TODAY