BACHOK, April 13 — Three building blocks at Sekolah Menengah Ugama (A) Darul Ulum Muhammadiah, Kolam, Pak Badol here caught fire yesterday afternoon.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station senior officer Khairul Arifin Ramli said the buildings suffered 98 per cent, 80 per cent and 30 per cent damage respectively because of the fire, but no casualties were reported.

“We received a distress call at 3.37 pm and the fire engine arrived at the location, about 12 kilometres away, at 3.56 pm

“Firefighting teams from Ketereh, Pasir Tumboh and Pengkalan Chepa assisted the operation to put out the fire, with 25 personnel involved,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the fire was brought under control at 4.10 pm and that the operation was still ongoing to ensure that no fire source remained to cause a recurrence.

Meanwhile, school principal Ahmad Norisham Ab Halim said that the fire occurred when students were having outdoor activities and were instructed to gather at the school field as a safety measure once the fire was discovered.

The school would also be conducting learning from home until Thursday, he told Bernama at the scene of the fire. — Bernama