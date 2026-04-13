LAHAD DATU, April 13 — A 69-year-old man died after he was believed to have been trampled by a wild elephant in an incident at Begahak 2 Plantation, Jalan Tungku, here yesterday.

In the incident, which occurred at around 2 pm, the victim was reported to have been closing the gate with his son before being attacked by the animal.

Lahad Datu deputy police chief Supt Jimmy Panyau said that initial investigations found that the victim and his 38-year-old son were at the oil palm plantation when a wild elephant suddenly appeared.

“The victim’s son managed to escape and shouted for help while trying to distract the animal, but the victim did not manage to save himself and was trampled by the elephant.

“Not long after, the elephant, which is believed to have been moving alone, left the scene,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, after the incident, the victim’s son rushed his father to Lahad Datu Hospital for treatment.

“However, the victim was pronounced dead by medical officers upon arrival at the hospital,” he said.

Initial examination found that the victim suffered severe injuries, including fractures to the calf bone and ribs.

The case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

In this regard, members of the public who have information about the incident have been urged to contact the investigating officer, the assistant chief of Tungku police station, at 017-829 3359 or come forward to the Lahad Datu district police headquarters.

Meanwhile, Jimmy advised residents, especially those in the Tungku area, to remain vigilant of the presence of wild elephants and to take appropriate safety precautions. — Bernama