89pc of Singapore migrant workers at dorms cleared of Covid-19, says ministry

Singapore Ministry of Manpower says 1,109 dormitories and 52 blocks for recovered workers within 14 purpose-built dormitories have been cleared of the coronavirus so far. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 — About 273,000 workers or about 89 per cent of the migrant workers staying in dormitories have either recovered or have been tested to be free from Covid-19 as of Monday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release yesterday that 127 more foreign worker dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 as well.

“Many of (the workers) are staying in cleared dormitories or blocks for recovered workers and can resume work once the dormitory operators, employers and the workers themselves have made the necessary preparations to complete the three required steps that will help minimise the risk for new infections as the workers go to work on a daily basis.

“Many dormitories complete the steps almost immediately, with almost all completing in a week or less,” MOM said.

The three steps required are:

Dormitory operators have to arrange a staggered pick-up and drop-off timing for the workers with their respective employers

Employers have to confirm or update the residential addresses of their workers on an MOM database

Workers must download mobile applications to facilitate contact tracing and to update their health status and report residence locations that match with their employers’ and dormitory operators’ records.

MOM reiterated that it has made progress over the past weeks in “progressively allowing more foreign workers to resume work.”

However, it added that the ministry’s hotline is experiencing high volumes. “We seek employers’ understanding and encourage them to check the AccessCode status of their workers on the [email protected] eService.”

More than 300,000 workers here live in dormitories, either purpose-built or factory-converted ones.

Of the 127 dormitories that are cleared of the infectious disease as yesterday, MOM said that 114 are factory-converted dormitories and 13 are temporary quarters at construction sites.

In addition, 35 blocks for recovered workers within 12 purpose-built dormitories have also been cleared.

These 35 blocks include those in Jurong Penjuru 1, Homestay Lodge, PPT Lodge 1A, Alaunia Lodge and Tuas View Dormitory. This allows the entire dormitories where these blocks are located to be declared clear of Covid-19, MOM said.

On July 24, Lawrence Wong, who is coordinating Singapore’s response to Covid-19, said that all foreign worker dormitories, except those being used as special quarantine facilities, are expected to be cleared of Covid-19 by the first week of August.

Wong was then National Development Minister but is now Education Minister after a Cabinet reshuffle on July 25.

His statement was reiterated by MOM, which said that it expects all dormitories to be cleared by the beginning of this month, with the exception of 17 standalone blocks in eight purpose-built dormitories that serve as quarantine facilities.

With the latest numbers, MOM said that 1,109 dormitories and 52 blocks for recovered workers within 14 purpose-built dormitories have been cleared of the coronavirus.

One block to serve extended quarantine

In its update, MOM also said that one more block in Westlite Mandai will remain as a quarantine facility.

“This arose from the dormitory operator’s feedback that the residents did not stringently observe the quarantine requirements during the initial 14-day isolation period,” it said.

“Although many tested negative at the end of the isolation period, we share the operator’s concerns and assessed that it would be prudent to go through another round of isolation.”

The dormitory operator will communicate to the residents of the affected block to cooperate and observe the quarantine requirements, so that their block can be cleared without further delay, MOM added.

The Forward Assurance and Support Teams (FAST) team assigned to this dormitory will continue to support the dormitory operator, it said.

For the latest list of cleared dormitories and dormitories to be cleared in the coming weeks, employers may refer to the MOM website. — TODAY