Singapore Haj scam: Second man to be charged with cheating

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 — A 60-year-old man will be charged in court today for his suspected involvement in a Haj tour scam that took place in 2018.

The man will be charged with 85 counts of cheating-related offences. Of these, 69 are for the more serious charge of “cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property,” which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

He would be the second man to be charged for their alleged role in the scam.

A 47-year-old well-known religious teacher, Fahrorazi Sohoi, was charged on August 17, 2018, with cheating a man of S$1,550 (RM4,777), by duping him into believing that he was able to perform a “VIP Haj” tour under the invitation of the Saudi embassy.

In all, 80 people were allegedly cheated of nearly S$100,000 in the scam.

Police said on Sunday that a police report was lodged on August 15, 2018, stating that 80 people who had paid for the Haj tour did not receive confirmation of their flight and visa details.

Police subsequently arrested the 60-year-old man on Oct 4 that year.

“Investigations uncovered evidence that the man had deceived the victims into handing over their passports and monies amounting to more than S$98,000 with the false promise of a Haj trip.” — TODAY