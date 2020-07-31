Singapore PM conveys Aidiladha wishes to all Muslims

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Closing Ceremony of the Asean Summit and Related Summit in Singapore, November 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 31 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has conveyed “Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha” wishes to all Muslims in the republic.

“Just as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Ramadan were observed differently amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adjustments too have been made to this year’s Aidiladha celebration,” he wrote on his Facebook page today.

The prime minister noted that Muslims have had to defer their annual Haj pilgrimage, and the Korban (sacrificial) rites will be done overseas instead of at local mosques.

Nevertheless, Lee, who appended his posting with a photo of Maarof Mosque, said “the spirit of Aidiladha remains, and several mosques will be conducting Hari Raya Haji prayers for congregants.”

On June 8, Singapore announced that no livestock will be imported into Singapore for the purpose of Korban ritual this year during Aidiladha due to the Covid-19 situation.

However, mosques will facilitate arrangements for Muslims who wish to perform the Korban in Australia, with the meat chilled and shipped to Singapore subsequently.

Mosques in the republic will then continue with the practice of distributing a portion of the meat to low-income families within the community.

Meanwhile, on May 15, Singapore decided to defer its Haj 2020 plans for all its 900 pilgrims to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One day, the pandemic will be over. Until then, let us all remain vigilant and do our part by practising social responsibility and observing safe distancing measures.

“Wishing all Muslims a blessed Aidiladha and a happy long weekend to everyone!” wrote Lee before ending with his initial LHL. — Bernama