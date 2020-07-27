Singapore National Day organisers meet challenges of holding parade amid a pandemic

The Air Force marching contingent during the preview and rehearsal on July 26, 2020 for the National Day Parade on August 9, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 27 — When the parade commander for this year's National Day Parade (NDP) shouts his thunderous commands, he will do so through a face mask held to his nose by a small strip of cosmetic tape, to stop his mask from slipping down.

Speaking to the media during the NDP 2020 preview and rehearsal yester, Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Ong said that this is just one of several challenges in holding this year’s parade during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At first I was a bit apprehensive about the mask, because I was really afraid of how the projection of the commands would be like. Then when we did a few trials, tried a few masks, we found that this is the most suitable one,” the 38-year-old parade commander said, pointing to a white mask on his face which he explained is made from a light fabric.

“During the parade I apply cosmetic tape to make sure the mask doesn’t drop below the nose (when shouting the commands).”

Master Warrant Officer (MWO) David Ling, who is the Parade Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), said that he had tried on six masks “of different forms and shapes” before settling on the ideal one for the contingent.

“Most important is breathability, because I’m concerned about the participants — whether they can breathe properly and stay throughout the parade wearing the mask,” the 43-year-old said.

Besides being the first parade where the guard of honour and various participants will be wearing masks, this year’s celebrations will see a sharp reduction in participants partly due to safe distancing measures imposed — from about 5,000 to 6,000 in previous years to just 200 to 300 in total this year for the morning and evening segments of the NDP.

There will be no civilian contingent present at the parade. Past NDPs were typically attended by members of labour unions, various ministries as well as school uniformed groups, among others.

Instead, only the guard of honour, comprising four contingents — the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Army, Navy and Air Force contingent as well as the Singapore Police Force (SPF) contingent — will be present. There will be 36 participants per contingent, half of the usual 72.

The military band will usher in the ceremony — with 32 participants, down from the usual 60.

MWO Ling added that besides the wearing of masks, safe distancing during the parade has also delivered several curveballs. Instead of the usual 0.4 to 0.5m distance between those in the marching contingent, this year they will stand at least 1m apart.

“In the past, when we marched with the typical distancing, it was easier to march in a straight line,” MWO Ling said. “As the parade RSM, my challenge is to get the parade in a very straight and organised manner (despite the increased distancing).”

He added that training had also started later this year compared to previous years.

Due to prevailing circuit breaker and Phase One measures, rehearsals for the parade began at the Safti Military Institute only at the end of June, and rehearsals at the Padang on July 4.

“We couldn’t train in the beginning, but this gave us more time to plan how to organise training in a safe manner for participants,” said MWO Ling.

The parade will be broadcast live and on internet platforms to households in Singapore on August 9, with a morning segment at the Padang and an evening performance at The Star Performing Arts Centre in Buona Vista.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen spoke to the press after those involved in the morning segment completed rehearsals on Sunday, commending the efforts of the organisers in mounting the parade, saying he was “satisfied that it can bring Singaporeans together and I hope that achieves this effect”.

He added that there will be a select live audience of about 150. This will comprise 50 from the Government — including Members of Parliament, cabinet ministers, the prime minister and the president — as well as 100 representatives of the general public such as frontline workers.

They will be seated in three separate sections of 50 each, with seats spread out for safety.

Ng also elaborated on the evening segment of the parade, noting that while the performers will not always be able to adhere to safe distancing measures, other precautions have been set in place.

“(The performers) are not, for example, keeping 2m away from each other or 1m away from each other and they’re not wearing masks, but that's for the show, and we have taken as many precautions as possible,” he said.

For instance, all performers underwent a swab test before they did mass rehearsals at the theatre, and will undergo an additional swab test in the days leading up to the actual parade.

“None of them has come down with infections,” Ng added.

Given the smaller number of participants and absence of a mass live audience, the Presidential Gun Salute will also be held for the first time at the Padang during the morning segment, alongside the marching contingent.

There will also be a salute to frontline and essential workers executed by the marching contingents during the parade.

This is to “show our appreciation to frontline fighters and essential workers who have stepped up courageously during this Covid-19 period,” organisers said in a press statement.

‘Doing a dedication, paying a tribute'

For some parade participants, this year's NDP holds special meaning, given the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 crisis and the unique setup of this year's parade.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lee Ting Wei, the SPF parade contingent commander, said he is honoured to follow in his mother’s footsteps in participating in the NDP.

The 29-year-old said his mother had participated in NDP 1973 as a 15-year-old in the Girl Guides' marching contingent.

“Obviously after learning that I will be taking part in NDP she was very excited,” said DSP Lee of his mother’s reaction. “We compared notes as to how NDP was conducted (in the past) and now, and she was telling me it was very different in the past.”

DSP Lee, who was the reserve contingent commander for last year’s NDP, said that he preferred to be seen by a crowd, but he understands the constraints.

“Everyone will be watching the live telecast this year's experience is so unique to the point that it actually adds to the meaning of NDP,” he said.

For Military Expert 2 Muhammad Khairunnizam Amran, the special salute to frontline workers holds added meaning. His wife is a nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and has been deployed to assist with Covid-19 operations at a community care facility.

“Having observed the kind of commitment she needs to have in the fight against this virus and the sacrifices required, it gave me a sense of respect and admiration to my wife and also other colleagues in the frontlines,” the 36-year-old said.

“It gives me a special feeling. It is like I am actually doing a dedication, paying a tribute.” — TODAY